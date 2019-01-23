Kandi Burruss And Tamar Braxton Finally Reveal Why They’re Beefing

In the first episode of the season, the ladies elusively said that they don't fancy one another. However, most recently, they fully detailed the depths of their feud, and it all boils down to a prior working relationship they once shared.

Kandi Burruss and Tamar Braxton are currently competing on the recently premiered second season of the CBS reality show Celebrity Big Brother .

The ladies, who have known each other for years through the mutual friend Tameka "Tiny" Harris, both explained in their respective confessionals that their relationship hit a bump while they worked on The Great Xscape Tour together, with Burruss' group, Xscape.

When it got down to the specifics that led to their fallout, however, their stories seemed to differ.

On one hand, Tamar shared that she was adamant that Burruss simply had a general disdain for her and had no idea of where or how it originated.

"I know Kandi. She's in the music industry, right?" she said. "We went on tour this time last year together, and had a really big, successful tour. And with Xscape, and myself, and another singer, and like, she ain't never really liked me like that, you know what I'm sayin'? Like, I know her, but I ain't never been to her house, you know what I'm sayin'? She ain't never been to my house."

Not going any further, Braxton reiterated, "She just never, really, you know, liked me like that. And so, that's cool. You not supposed to get along with everybody. Hey, I ain't never did nothing to her. And I was just trying to figure out, you know, like, is she gonna be gunning for me?"

Burruss, on the other hand, outlined that tensions rose between Braxton and her group mates — including herself — when the "Love & War" singer brought out web series hosts TS Madison and Khia as guests during her set on the tour, fully knowing that they made some rude comments about the headlining act prior to their appearance.

"We were on tour. It was The Great Xscape Tour with my group Xscape," Burruss shared. "We had a sold out tour, and going into our New Year's Eve show, it was in Atlanta... everybody, of course, was, like, letting special guests come in that particular night... and she invited someone to be in her performance that said a lot of negative things about myself and some other members of our group, and also people that we are close to."

She also mentioned that Braxton was upset that she and a few of their mutual friends appeared on The Real as guest co-hosts — the show she was notoriously fired from.

Watch the ladies explain their rocky relationship below: