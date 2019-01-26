Report: Jeannie Mai, Co-Host Of ‘The Real,’ Is Dating Rapper Young Jeezy

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
The Real host Jeannie Mai is not letting grass grow under her feet, and we’re not mad at her!
After a very public divorce from her husband of 10 years, Freddy Harteis, Jeannie has been very open about how she was coping with her life-changing experience.
The fashion expert has dedicated herself to a self-love regimen that includes exercise, gaining a few pounds and taking time for self-reflection.
Well, just in time for her 40th birthday, Jeannie was looking stylish spotted out with actress Malika Haqq and her boyfriend rapper, OT Genasis, and Lori Harvey and her beau, Trey Songz. Jeannie wasn’t alone, because she was partnered with none other than rapper Young Jeezy.
People are speculating that the two may be an item, but it could just be a date with friends. We’re not sure, but time will definitely tell if we can expect the two to be lovebirds.
(Photo: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images, Cassidy Sparrow/Getty Images for Tequila Avion)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
days
COMMENTS