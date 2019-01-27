Tamar Braxton Reportedly Got Slapped By Lolo Jones On ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

Tamar Braxton is causing tons of drama on Celebrity Big Brother . She has feuded with several people in those, including Kandi Burruss , and now a spat with Olympian Lolo Jones reportedly got Tamar slapped so hard her glasses were knocked off her face — however, before viewers could see that, Celebrity Big Brother caught off the live feed.

For subscribers, Celebrity Big Brother airs a live feed. On the feed, Tamar and Lolo are having a discussion about drama in the house. The 41-year-old singer says, “Y’all are real funny."



“I’m not real funny. Here’s the problem today, you want me to tell you what happened and then you snap off on me,” the 36-year-old Olympian responds.



“Don’t start,” Braxton snaps.



Jones jumps out of bed and starts yelling, ”I’m gonna f**king start because you want to tell me … you asked me what the f**k and then you f**kin ‘pop off. So why the f**k would I not get mad? You do this every motherf**king day. Like don’t f**king start with me."



The camera cuts and then shows Tamar coming into the room, and Jones saying, “I’m f**king cool.”



“Last night we all f**king stayed up…to make sure you’re f**king cool. Every day you are popping off on us,” Jones tells Braxton again who tells her to calm down. Jones goes off some more, “What you need to f**king do is calm down and stop f**king popping off on everybody.”



Cut to the two in the hallway and Braxton can be heard saying, “Next time somebody call me a bitch I’m just gonna start yanking.”

“Then do it,” Jones replied.



“Then say it,” Braxton stepped to Jones and then the feed cut. Fans online claim that Jones slapped Braxton so hard that her glasses flew off.



See the exchange below: