Nick Cannon On Interracial Dating: White Women Are A Status Of Success

The actor attempts to explain why some Black men prefer dating outside their race.

Nick Cannon is known for unapologetically stating his opinions on just about everything, despite how his words may be perceived by the public.

Most recently, he put this sentiment into practice, once again, when he shared his thoughts on Black men who choose to date white women, exclusively. Needless to say, the remarks that ensued were rather interesting, to say the least.

In an interview with guest Rizza Islam, posted to his YouTube channel, the actor and comedian sought to explain why, in his eyes, Black women — described as the most oppressed and neglected demographic in America — are often overlooked by men of their own race.

"White women are looked at as success," he said. "In America, we see a white woman — 'I couldn't have you. My daddy couldn't have you. My granddaddy couldn't have you. I would get killed even looking at you.' So, now, if I play for the NBA, I want 'em all."

Take a look at the clip that's rubbed many the wrong way, below:

His comments sparked some spirited reactions in the comments section below the video. What is your take on his commentary?

