Nick Cannon On Interracial Dating: White Women Are A Status Of Success

Most recently, he put this sentiment into practice, once again, when he shared his thoughts on Black men who choose to date white women, exclusively. Needless to say, the remarks that ensued were rather interesting, to say the least.

Nick Cannon is known for unapologetically stating his opinions on just about everything, despite how his words may be perceived by the public.

In an interview with guest Rizza Islam, posted to his YouTube channel, the actor and comedian sought to explain why, in his eyes, Black women — described as the most oppressed and neglected demographic in America — are often overlooked by men of their own race.

"White women are looked at as success," he said. "In America, we see a white woman — 'I couldn't have you. My daddy couldn't have you. My granddaddy couldn't have you. I would get killed even looking at you.' So, now, if I play for the NBA, I want 'em all."

Take a look at the clip that's rubbed many the wrong way, below: