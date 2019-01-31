Bill Cosby Is Reportedly Pretending To Be Dr. Cliff Huxtable In Prison

NORRISTOWN, PA - SEPTEMBER 25: Actor/stand-up comedian Bill Cosby arrives for sentencing for his sexual assault trial at the Montgomery County Courthouse on September 25, 2018 in Norristown, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images)

He's supposedly treating inmates as his iconic TV character.

Published 2 days ago

Bill Cosby is reportedly trying to relive his past behind bars.

 

According to sources close to Radar Online, the former actor/comedian is acting as Dr. Cliff Huxtable, whom he played on The Cosby Show, and is allegedly treating fellow inmates.

“[He] believes he learned a lot about how to cure people and speak to patients after playing Dr. Huxtable for nearly eight years on The Cosby Show,” the source said.

Cosby is reportedly telling the people still close to him that medical officials at Pennsylvania’s SCI Phoenix state prison are “overeducated, unintelligent children with a clipboard,” according to the insider. This is apparently causing him to spend an hour per day coaching healthy inmates in meditation and dieting and diagnosing sick ones.

“He is accepting appointments from inmates to help diagnose anything from a cold to obesity,” a source said. “If he thinks they’re incurable, he refers them to the infirmary with a ‘preliminary diagnosis.’”

“I’m just offering Dr. Huxtable,” the source says Cosby proclaimed. If that’s not strange enough, he’s also reportedly even dressing the part.

“He told us that he wore a bed sheet like an ‘apron’ to get into character,” the source claims. “He said his medical skills are ‘a tad rusty’ since he played Dr. Huxtable, but he’s still ‘hip’ to the ‘role.’”

What in the heck is going on??? SMH.

Bill Cosby is serving at least three years after he was convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand in 2004.

 

Written by BET Staff

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

