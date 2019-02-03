Adrienne Bailon’s Husband Defends Her Against Rude And Hurtful Comments About Her Fertility

Adrienne Bailon has been open about fertility struggles on "The Real." She recently spoke out about the challenges and got some hate from an internet troll but her husband Israel Houghton quickly shut it down.

Adrienne explained she was working on a timeline to get pregnant and give birth that would work with her schedule, which was causing her more stress. She explained, "That’s not the way it works and it didn’t work out that way. Now because you guys have made me feel so comfortable, you guys constantly encourage me — you guys are always like, 'Girl, let God have his way and it will happen when it’s going to happen.'"



Watch the clip below:

Today in #GirlChat: Adrienne opens up about trying to get pregnant, and why the timeline didn’t work. pic.twitter.com/UnbmTMEYbL — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) February 1, 2019

A random hater commented on "The Real" Instagram page that Bailon was just doing this for attention. But her husband clapped right back with, "And how long have you know her? Please don't do that. Thanks. Figure out who you are. God bless you as you go."



See below:

Gotta love a classy clap back.

Written by Renee Samuel