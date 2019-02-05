It's Getting Ugly: Duane Martin Responds To Ex Tisha Campbell's Claims Of Abuse By Firing Shots Of His Own

Weeks after Campbell accused Martin of domestic abuse , the veteran actor clapped back with shocking allegations of his own.

The divorce proceedings between Duane Martin and his estranged wife Tisha Campbell continues to get messier by the day.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Duane Martin expressed serious concerns about his ex's parenting skills and the impact it has on their children's education.

The father of two reportedly believes that his ex's lack of formal education plays a role in their sons not completing their homework when they're in her custody. "I am a graduate of New York University. Schooling was very important to me," he said.

Martin also called for changes in their current pick up and drop off arrangement. The former couple previously agreed to exchanging their children at a police station, but Martin claims they should find a new location that's in the best interest of their two children.

New claims from Duane Martin comes days after Tisha Campbell accused her ex of physically, mentally and emotionally abusing her from the time they were married in 1996 until their split in 2018. She was granted a restraining order, which stipulates that Duane must stay 100 yards away from her until their hearing in February.

