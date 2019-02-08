Report: Wendy Williams Is 'Super Scared' She May Lose Her Talk Show

In her absence, a rotation of guest panels and hosts have filled in for her and continue to do so. However, a recent report states that, after seeing the success of her fill-ins, the talk show maven is nervous she may lose it all.

Wendy Williams postponed her scheduled return to her eponymous talk show three times, with the third coming coupled with a statement explaining her indefinite hiatus.

According to Page Six, Williams, who has been away from her syndicated talk show since December 2018, is a bit shaken by the response her stand-ins have been receiving and is concerned that she may not return in time to save her brand.

"She's super scared and anxious," an insider said. "Watching [fill-in host] Nick Cannon being a huge hit with her audience is tough for her. They're already starting to mess with the format. It's like watching them screw around with her baby."

Cannon, who filled in for Williams Monday through Wednesday of this week, received rave reviews from loyal viewers of the morning program. Actor Jason Biggs hosted Thursday's show, and more guest hosts are booked through February 15.

Williams' absence has been a bit unclear, with some questioning the validity of her reasons. In January, her family announced that she had to be hospitalized due to complications related to Graves' disease and her team also confirmed that her fractured shoulder from December 2018 is still in recovery.

The site, however, further reports that difficulties in her personal life may be an additional cause for her absence, with rumors of her husband and the show's executive producer Kevin Hunter's alleged infidelity reportedly taking a toll.

Despite her insecurities, and to the dismay of her loyal viewers longing to have her back, it doesn't appear as her return is imminent.

"She's in no state to get back on TV anytime soon," the source added.