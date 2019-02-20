5 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘Black Panther’ Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter

"STRONG BLACK LEGENDS" PODCAST (2019) - Pictured: Podcast guest costume designer Ruth E. Carter. Photo by Shamayim / Courtesy of Netflix

5 Things You Didn’t Know About ‘Black Panther’ Costume Designer Ruth E. Carter

Will she finally win her Oscar?

Published Yesterday

Marvel's Black Panther proved to be one of if not the most successful film releases of 2018, and that was largely thanks to Ruth E. Carter's genius costume design efforts.

Her impeccable work in bringing Wakada's natives to life earned her a much deserved Academy Award nomination for Best Costume Design. So, ahead of this coming Sunday's Oscars, we've compiled a list of five things you may not have already known about Carter.

Carter, during her recent appearance on the Strong Black Lead podcast, shared a few tidbits about her life and career that is sure to be intriguing to many.

  1. Both her and her mentor Spike Lee (who have collaborated on 12 films together) are nominated for Oscars this year celebrating their work on Black Panther and BlacKkKlansman, respectively.
  2. She is an HBCU alum, graduating from Hampton University.
  3. If iPhones existed in her early days, a moment she wishes she captured was Tina Turner braiding Angela Bassett’s hair while she sat on the floor on the set of What’s Love Got to Do With It.
  4. In a modern day sequel of B.A.P.S set in 2019 (costumes she designed to reflect hair dressers in Atlanta), the lead character's looks would reflect a more evolved Atlanta woman along the likes of NeNe Leakes and Phaedra Parks from The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
  5. In the fall, her work will be seen in Dolemite Is My Name - the biopic of comedian, actor, and filmmaker Rudy Ray Moore, featuring an all-star cast including Eddie Murphy, releasing on Netflix.

Take a look at Ruth E. Carter's full interview on the Strong Black Lead podcast, below:

Written by Moriba Cummings

(Photo: Shamayim/Netflix)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN CELEBS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in celebs

Social Awards

March 3 8/7c

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC