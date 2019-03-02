‘Insecure’ Star Yvonne Orji Reveals She’s ‘Single Again’ After Splitting From Her NFL Player Boo

Insecure actress, and homegirl, Yvonne Oriji, is happily single she revealed on her podcast with author Luvvie Ajayi, "Jesus and Jollof."

The 35-year-old and her former Eagles linebacker, Emmanuel Acho, have broken off their engagement after they announced that they were dating in May 2018.

“I am...newly single,” she says. She then breaks out into song, singing the “Living Single” theme song.

Although she is no longer in a relationship, she is very happy and ready to move on. Recently, she bought a home and found a couch.

“But before you start saying ‘O, oh ayaaaa. Nooooo!’ Guys, hey. You see me? I’m happy. I’m actually so happy,” she continued. "Luvvie I remember when you called me. Luvvie called me and was like, ‘It’s okay, you can be mad!’ I was like, 'no I’m OK.' ‘No, you’ll feel it tomorrow.’ 'Luvvie, I’m ok!'"

"I was like, 'no it really is alright and I’m about to go furniture shopping.' I came back and I was like, ‘I got a couch.'”

And if you’re wondering if Yvonne is still a virgin, she confirmed that she did not have sex with Emmanuel.

So glad that Yvonne is happy and living her best life.

Check out the podcast for more tea.