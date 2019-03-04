Precious Harris Was Laid To Rest In A Stylish And Star-Studded Service

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
T.I. and the rest of the Harris family recently celebrated the life of his eldest sister, Precious Harris — real name Antoinette Chapman — who passed away after suffering a severe asthma attack while driving.
Taking to social media, Tip shared a glimpse of the elaborate service he held in her honor and one thing was clear from the clip: she was loved by many.
As previously reported, Precious struck a telephone pole while driving in a 2013 Dodge Avenger with her granddaughter, Kairi, in the passenger seat. When help arrived at the scene, they found that she was unconscious but still breathing.
Her daughter said, a week after the accident, that she had died. According to Atlanta PD, she had suffered an asthma attack in the aftermath of the crash.
Several celebrities, especially from the Atlanta scene, came together to celebrate her life.
According to theJasmineBRAND.com, T.I.'s wife, Tiny, said that the likes of KeKe Wyatt, Xscape, Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and more attended the elaborate homegoing service held in her honor.
The funeral was held at Salem Bible Church in Atlanta. T.I. and his son King Harris both performed in Precious' honor during their family's celebration service at the Lincoln Cemetery.
Take a look, below:
T.I. also took some time to reflect on his sister's homegoing service. Take a look, below:
We send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the Harris family.
May she rest in peace.
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
