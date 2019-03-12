Is Stevie J Saying Goodbye To 'Love & Hip Hop' For Good?

Stevie J may be slowly but surely making his exit from the Love & Hip Hop franchise, as the Atlanta spin-off's mainstay recently shared with fans that he will not be returning for the series' full upcoming eighth season.

The newly married reality star took to Twitter on March 11 to share the news with his followers, writing, "Not returning for a full season. No need." Take a look, below:

Not returning for a full season. No need — Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej) March 12, 2019

While he is yet to specify exactly why he sees "no need" in remaining a full-time cast member of the show, it would not be far fetched to believe that the previously seedy and Casanova-like star has found a different kind of fulfillment in his recent marriage with singer Faith Evans, which will be explored briefly in the show's new season. Stevie J has been a part of the Love & Hip Hop family in many regards, throughout the years, garnering three spin-off shows in the process: Stevie J & Joseline Go Hollywood, Leave It to Stevie, and Joseline's Special Delivery. What do you think of his decision to take a step back from his duties on the show?

Written by Moriba Cummings