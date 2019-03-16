Paris Jackson Responds To Reports She Was Hospitalized After Attempted Suicide

TMZ reported just minutes ago that Paris Jackson attempted suicide and is currently in stable condition at a hospital near her Los Angeles home. Apparently, that’s not the case, at least according to her social media.

Michael Jackson’s daughter’s Twitter account replied to TMZ’s tweet about the reported incident with the message, “F**k you you f***ing liars.”

According to the celebrity news outlet, Jackson was hospitalized Saturday (March 16) after police and EMS responded at around 7:30 am. Law enforcement sources say she slit her wrists. Other sources close to TMZ say she was transported to a hospital and placed on 5150 hold and is currently in stable condition.

Sources TMZ claim are close or in Paris’ family say her alleged attempted suicide are a direct result of the two-part Leaving Neverland series, a documentary in which two men accuse her father of molesting them as children. Paris reportedly stands firm behind her late father and claims he’s innocent.

If Paris Jackson did attempt suicide Saturday, it would be at least the second time she tried to take her own life. Back in 2013, she survived a reported suicide attempt. She’s also been public about her struggles with depression in the past. This time however, according to her Twitter, she appears to be rebuking the news that a second suicide attempt ever happened.

Our thoughts are with Paris Jackson regardless. She doesn’t deserve any of the bullying she’s receiving.