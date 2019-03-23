Porsha Williams Shares First Hospital Photo And Beautiful Name Of Her Baby Girl

Porsha Williams gave birth to a healthy baby girl on Friday (March 22), and now we finally know her name.

ccording to Porsha, her first born will be named PJ, which in full, stands for Pilar Jhena. Williams reportedly underwent a cesarean section for the birth of her first child. She also looked beautiful welcoming her daughter into the world.

According to PEOPLE, PJ weighed in at six pounds, 15 ounces, and is 20 inches long. “What a time to be alive! Porsha and I are so happy and blessed to announce the arrival of our daughter,” Dennis McKinley, the father of PJ and Porsha’s fiance, said in a joint statement. “We couldn’t have imagined a more magical moment! Can’t thank everyone enough for joining us on this journey. It’s been a fantastic journey."