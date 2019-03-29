Kimora Lee Simmons Shades Lori Loughlin After Her Younger Daughter Gets Into Harvard ‘On Her Own’

Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman's recent college scamming scandal has forced the public to give all celebrity kids the side-eye anytime they've announced their acceptance into Ivy League universities.

Kimora Lee Simmons shared the exciting news that her youngest daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, was recently accepted into Harvard and, given the recent college bribery scandal, decided to explain that Aoki got in on her own merit — no "crew team" recruitment lies required.

Of course, like many others, Kimora couldn’t help but throw some shade at Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman — the two actresses indicted in the scandal for bribing their kids into USC — in the process.

The Baby Phat founder took to her Instagram Story to first explain how much this moment meant to her as a mother.

"I'm still crying and beaming," she said. "I'm so excited that Aoki got into Harvard, because you don't understand. This has been a ride for me. I'm two-out-of-two kids in college. I have two boys left. I don't know if I can do it."