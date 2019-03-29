Kimora Lee Simmons Shades Lori Loughlin After Her Younger Daughter Gets Into Harvard ‘On Her Own’

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman's recent college scamming scandal has forced the public to give all celebrity kids the side-eye anytime they've announced their acceptance into Ivy League universities.
Kimora Lee Simmons shared the exciting news that her youngest daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, was recently accepted into Harvard and, given the recent college bribery scandal, decided to explain that Aoki got in on her own merit — no "crew team" recruitment lies required.
Of course, like many others, Kimora couldn’t help but throw some shade at Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman — the two actresses indicted in the scandal for bribing their kids into USC — in the process.
The Baby Phat founder took to her Instagram Story to first explain how much this moment meant to her as a mother.
"I'm still crying and beaming," she said. "I'm so excited that Aoki got into Harvard, because you don't understand. This has been a ride for me. I'm two-out-of-two kids in college. I have two boys left. I don't know if I can do it."
She went on, however, to take a jab at Loughlin and all of the wealthy parents who have recently been exposed in the college bribery scandal.
"Quite honestly, she really did it on her own merit and we're really so proud because Aoki can't row or anything like that," she added. "There was really no hope for us in that area, so I'm just so proud that you did it on your own Aoki and I'm crying."
Kimora is, of course, referring to the fact that Loughlin allegedly staged photographs of her daughter Olivia Jade rowing to get her into the private college on athletic merits.
Take a look, below:
The mother of four also shared a sweet moment of her son Kenzo Lee Hounsou reading Aoki's acceptance letter. Take a look, below:
As previously reported, Loughlin and her husband are currently facing criminal charges for allegedly paying up to $500,000 to have both of their daughters disguised as "recruits" for the crew team at USC. It should be noted that neither of them actually participated in crew.
Since the scandal broke, the actress' daughters left the institution and could be banished from the campus for life.
Moral of the story: smarts beats scams, any day.
Congratulations on your acceptance, Aoki! Well deserved!
(Photos from left: Randy Brooke/WireImage, Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)
