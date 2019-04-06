Taraji P. Henson Gets Candid About Mental Health In The Black Community

Congratulations are in order to Empire star, Taraji P. Henson, as she was honored on Friday (April 5) at Variety’s Power of Women New York, which was presented by Lifetime.

The 48-year-old actress was honored for her work with the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation that she founded to shed light on the history and stigma of mental health in the Black community

“Our vision is to eradicate the stigma around mental health in the Black community by breaking the silence and breaking a cycle of shame. We were taught to hold our problems close to the vest out of fear of being labeled and further demonized as weak, or inadequate,” Henson shared through tears.

“My dad is one of the reasons I started this foundation, and my son, and my neighbor, and my friends, my community, our children is why I keep going,” she said.

Taraji’s father experienced mental illness after returning from his tour of duty in Vietnam.

Taraji also informed the audience that the history of mental illness for Black people in America, “stretches all the way back 400 years, 15 million people, and an ocean that holds the stories.”