NeNe Leakes Thinks Tamar Braxton Should Join The 'Real Housewives Of Atlanta' Cast For This Specific Reason

NeNe Leakes is open to a few shake-ups in the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast, as she recently made some suggestions for some replacements in a recent interview, with one of them being fellow reality star Tamar Braxton.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, Leakes feels strongly about giving some of her current cast mates the ax.

"You know what I would do? I would take a peach from somebody that's holding one that don't need to hold one, that's super boring, give it to somebody else, and mix it up," she said. "And half of the girls will be gone because they're so boring, chile."

The series OG went on to sell the idea of Tamar being an "entertaining" new talent to consider for the show's 12th season.

"I think Tamar would be a great addition," she continued. "She's entertaining, so she's not boring... She's got a lot to say, she's opinionated. I'd love to see her come. I'd welcome her with open arms. Come to me, Tamar!"

The "Love & War" singer isn't the only television personality Leakes would be down with to join the ride. She also said that she would be open to seeing fired Housewife Phaedra Parks make a return to the show.

"I like Phaedra. I think Phaedra's cool," she said. "We've had our differences in the past, but we've never had no physical fight against each other. I can tell you that... I'm not against anybody returning to this show... So, if they want to bring back anybody they want to bring back, bring them back."

