Zoe Saldana Says Her Mom Confuses Her With Thandie Newton

If her mother would tell it, Zoe Saldana has a Hollywood doppelgänger in actress Thandie Newton.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actress recently stopped by The Late Late Show with James Corden where she talked about her mom's constant failure to accept that her daughter isn't Newton.

"My mom still thinks that I'm in Westworld," she said, referencing Newton's hit HBO series. "I'm like, 'Years ago, you thought I was in Traffic.' I'm like, 'Mom, you did not give birth to Thandie Newton.'"

Doubling down on her mother's hilarious failure to accept the fact, she added, "And then again, she was like, 'Your show is on HBO!' And I was like, 'Which one?' She goes, Westworld!"

In response, a concerned Saldana asked her mom, once again, "When are you going to understand I am not Thandie Newton!"

So, how does Newton, herself, feel about all of this? Well, Saldana revealed that she once met her at an awards ceremony, but when she tried to explain the strange scenario to her, she learned that she had no idea who she was.

"And then I met Thandie at the Golden Globes a couple years ago and I hugged her," she said. "I kind of scared her because I didn't tell her why I was invading her space. I was just like, 'Oh my God, please tell me that people confuse you with me.' And she's like, 'Who are you?'"

While their initial meeting was beyond awkward, it led to the two forging quite the close friendship, with Saldana adding, "We text now! We're friends. So, we're sisters."

Take a look at the clip, below: