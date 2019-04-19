'When They See Us' Exposes The Lies That Imprisoned The Central Park 5

On the night of April 19, 1989, a brutal rape occurred in Central Park, setting off a chain of events that went on to capture the nation's attention and forever alter the lives of five teens who were wrongly accused of the crime. Thirty years later, When They See Us highlights one of the most shocking and catalyzing instances of injustice in recent decades.

Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay brings the full stories of Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana Jr., Kevin Richardson and Korey Wise to life as they unfold over the four-part limited series.