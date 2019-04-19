'When They See Us' Exposes The Lies That Imprisoned The Central Park 5

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
On the night of April 19, 1989, a brutal rape occurred in Central Park, setting off a chain of events that went on to capture the nation's attention and forever alter the lives of five teens who were wrongly accused of the crime. Thirty years later, When They See Us highlights one of the most shocking and catalyzing instances of injustice in recent decades.
Academy Award nominee Ava DuVernay brings the full stories of Antron McCray, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana Jr., Kevin Richardson and Korey Wise to life as they unfold over the four-part limited series.
Based on a true story that gripped the country, When They See Us chronicles the notorious case of five teenagers of color, labeled the Central Park Five, who were convicted of a rape they did not commit. The four-part limited series will focus on the five teenagers from Harlem -- Antron McCray, Kevin Richardson, Yusef Salaam, Raymond Santana and Korey Wise. Beginning in the spring of 1989, when the teenagers were first questioned about the incident, the series will span 25 years, highlighting their exoneration in 2002 and the settlement reached with the city of New York in 2014.
The series stars Michael K. Williams, Vera Farmiga, John Leguizamo, Academy Felicity Huffman, Niecy Nash, Blair Underwood, Christopher Jackson, Joshua Jackson, Omar J. Dorsey, Adepero Oduye, Famke Janssen, Aurora Perrineau, William Sadler, Jharrel Jerome, Jovan Adepo, Aunjanue Ellis, Kylie Bunbury, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Storm Reid, Dascha Polanco, Chris Chalk, Freddy Miyares, Justin Cunningham, Ethan Herisse, Caleel Harris, Marquis Rodriguez and Asante Blackk.
When They See Us premieres on May 31 on Netflix.
Photo Credit: Netflix
