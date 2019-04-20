Sterling K. Brown Is About To Bring The Heat On Season Three Of ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is a lot of things, but primarily she’s an attractor of dapper men, and according to Sterling K. Brown, he’ll be the latest high-profile actor in Midge’s orbit on the Emmy Award-winning Amazon comedy.

Via Twitter, Brown announced in a video that he’ll be present in three of the upcoming season’s eight episodes. “I’m eastward-bound,” Brown said. “I’m going to do a little TV show—maybe you’ve heard of it—The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” He captioned the post, “I’m beyond excited to share some pretty marvelous news... #MrsMaisel, I’m coming for you!!”