Kandi Burruss Threatens To Leave ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ If This Cast Member Returns

In an interview with Hollywood Life , she revealed that she will say goodbye to the series if her former co-star Phaedra Parks comes back to the show, citing their massive blowout as the reason for her decision.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta has garnered a reputation of introducing its fair share of casting shake-ups with just about every new season. While most of the veteran Housewives tend to roll with the punches, Kandi Burruss has now made it clear that if one particular cast member returns to the franchise, she will gladly make her exit.

"There's only been like one year that I had to kind of, like, question if [the show] is really worth it," she said.

As fans of the series know, Burruss and Parks' long-standing friendship came to a crashing halt during the season nine reunion episodes when Parks admitted to fabricating stories about Burruss, including her forcefully proposing sex to Porsha Williams and having a sex dungeon.

"Obviously, it was that year when the whole craziness with Phaedra happened, you know," she continued, in the interview. "So, that was the only year that I kind of questioned it, because I was like, okay, this is too much."

The businesswoman explained that it was the "attacking" of her "character" and "making stuff up" about her that skewed her opinion of Parks, for good. Despite this unfortunate situation, Burruss stressed that she is forever grateful for what the show has done for her career.

"Outside of that, I've been cool," she said. "I feel like it's been a great platform for people to learn more about my businesses and different things that I've wanted to do, to work on. I've built up so many fans from the show that support all the things that I'm doing, so I love it for that."

In the same breath, while she is set on her decision to not share the screen with Parks, Burruss admitted that she is all for Kenya Moore rejoining the cast.

"At the end of the day, it's not our decision, obviously," she told the site. "It's the network's decision. It's the production company. It's not our decision. But if the question is would I love to see her back? Yes, I would."