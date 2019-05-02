Eddie Murphy Has Already Handpicked The New Star For ‘Coming To America’ Sequel

Written by Moriba Cummings

The highly anticipated Coming to America sequel is well under way and it seems as the original film's leading man, Eddie Murphy, has seriously taken Akon's suggestions to cast authentic African natives in the movie to heart. As previously reported, the Senegal-born musician told TMZ that the studio should cast actual Africans for the upcoming film, specifically recommending Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson. "There's no way you can do Coming to America without adding someone like Michael Blackson, who's African and is one of the funniest African comedians out there," he said.

It seems as words travels quickly as Murphy seems to agree with Akon's sentiment. TMZ caught up with the iconic comic on Tuesday to ask him to share his thoughts on the "I Wanna Love You" singer's comments, and before the cameraman could finish his question, Murphy mentioned Blackson's name. "Oh yeah. I'll tell you that there's one funny African," he said while getting into his car. "That Michael Blackson."

So, how does Blackson feel about the recognition? He's all for it and would love to be a part of the film. "That would be life changing!" he told TMZ after they reached out for comment. "Everyone in the world is gonna watch that movie." This isn't the first time he has expressed his interest in appearing in the Coming to America sequel. Back in February, he shared suggestions on what changes should be implemented for the follow-up to the classic. "We'll see what happens... What I would suggest... Let's go to another place that's hot," he told Comedy Hype News. "Atlanta... and deal with a new generation of crazy kids. [Eddie's] brilliant. He'll come up with something." Let's hope these two officially connect. Coming to America 2 is written by Kenya Barris and will be directed by Craig Brewer. The movie is set to hit theaters on August 7, 2020.