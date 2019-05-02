Halle Berry Regrets Turning Down This Iconic Role That Went To Sandra Bullock

Halle Berry is having some serious regrets over a decision she made earlier in her career.

The Oscar-winning actress is starring alongside Keanu Reeves in the forthcoming film John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum, but she recently revealed that she actually turned down a chance to work closely with him in a classic film, years ago.

While speaking with ET Online, the actress explained that she now feels she's have a second chance at greatness as she once had the opportunity to work with Reeves in the 1994 action movie Speed. After she refused the role, it ultimately went to Sandra Bullock, who also went on to star in its sequel. Judging from Berry's comments, it's safe to say she wishes she decided differently.

"I don't know if you know this, but I was offered Speed before Sandra Bullock," she said when asked about her collaborating history with Reeves. "I stupidly said no. But in my defense, when I read the script, the bus didn't leave the parking lot."

Speed follows the story of passengers on a Los Angeles bus after a terrorist plants a bomb that will detonate if it drops below a certain speed.

"I was like, 'No, no, no, no,'" she said. "Then, I see the movie and I'm like, 'Arrrrghh!'"

Further defending her decision to walk away from the role, she stressed that she was offered the role before any major rewrites took place and even before Reeves was added to the bill.

"They were offering me the parking lot version," she joked.

Luckily for both actresses, their respective paths worked out well, as they both are now Oscar winners — ironically, for performances unrelated to the film they somewhat share in common.