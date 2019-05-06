Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Welcome Baby Boy

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
The Royal baby is here!
After stopping the world with their larger-than-life wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — are celebrating another milestone in their lives as they've just welcomed a baby boy.
Speaking from Windsor, Prince Harry revealed, "I am very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning. Mother and baby are doing incredibly welll."
He added that "it's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension."
Read his full statement, below:
While the forward-thinking royals' new addition is seventh in line to the throne, The Telegraph reports that it is "extremely unlikely" that he will ever be king. The silver lining in this fact, though, is that the couple has much more freedom with their choices than other royals.
Prior to their son's birth, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the details surrounding the process, explaining in a statement, via Buckingham Palace, that they "have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private."
Congratulations to the happy couple on the birth of their first child!
(Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS