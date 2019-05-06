Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Welcome Baby Boy

The Royal baby is here!

After stopping the world with their larger-than-life wedding, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — are celebrating another milestone in their lives as they've just welcomed a baby boy.

Speaking from Windsor, Prince Harry revealed, "I am very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning. Mother and baby are doing incredibly welll."

He added that "it's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension."

Read his full statement, below: