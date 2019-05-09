'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Johnise Is Engaged

Charmaine Johnise and Neek Bey arrive at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2018 at Fillmore Miami Beach on October 6, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Gaston De Cardenas / AFP) (Photo credit should read GASTON DE CARDENAS/AFP/Getty Images)

Reality TV cameras were there to capture the moment.

Published 23 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Huge congratulations are in order for Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Charmaine Johnise as her boyfriend, Neek Bey, recently popped the question, and the couple is engaged to be married.

According to The Shade Room, the big moment took place at the Myrtle Beach Safari wildlife park in South Carolina, with Charmaine's parents looking on. Of course, everything was captured on camera for the VH1 reality series.

Take a look at the proposal, below:

Fans of the show will likely get to see the moment in full HD when Black Ink Crew: Chicago returns on June 4.

Congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement!

(Photo: GASTON DE CARDENAS/AFP/Getty Images)

