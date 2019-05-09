'Black Ink Crew' Star Charmaine Johnise Is Engaged

Huge congratulations are in order for Black Ink Crew: Chicago star Charmaine Johnise as her boyfriend, Neek Bey, recently popped the question, and the couple is engaged to be married.

According to The Shade Room, the big moment took place at the Myrtle Beach Safari wildlife park in South Carolina, with Charmaine's parents looking on. Of course, everything was captured on camera for the VH1 reality series.

Take a look at the proposal, below: