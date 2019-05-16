Michael B. Jordan Has Some Pressing Questions For Georgia Over Abortion Bill

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
The Alabama anti-abortion bill caused outrage in social media for the way it restricts reproductive rights.
Similar laws have either been passed or are up for a vote in numerous other states, such as Missouri and Georgia, which has passed a bill similar to Alabama’s. Celebrities are using their platforms to speak out against the draconian bills, but one whose words are standing out among the rest is Michael B. Jordan.
The Black Panther actor sat down with the Wine and Weed podcast and pondered how Georgia could be so “pro life” if it doesn’t care about a baby post-birth.
“My brain immediately goes to if you’re going to tell someone something they can’t do, right?” he said. “So if they do, I’m thinking about all the steps after a person has a baby. You have so many situations nowadays where you have families that are started without the means to actually take care of a baby.
“Now imagine if you have this girl – she’s in school but she hasn’t graduated yet – her home environment may or may not be ideal for raising a newborn and all the sudden she’s pregnant and doesn’t have the option to start her life over or to get a fresh start?” he continued. “She has to have this child, not saying she doesn’t love it or anything like that,
Sadly, we know the answer to MBJ’s questions.
Photo: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS