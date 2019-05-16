Michael B. Jordan Has Some Pressing Questions For Georgia Over Abortion Bill

The Alabama anti-abortion bill caused outrage in social media for the way it restricts reproductive rights.

Similar laws have either been passed or are up for a vote in numerous other states, such as Missouri and Georgia, which has passed a bill similar to Alabama’s. Celebrities are using their platforms to speak out against the draconian bills, but one whose words are standing out among the rest is Michael B. Jordan.

The Black Panther actor sat down with the Wine and Weed podcast and pondered how Georgia could be so “pro life” if it doesn’t care about a baby post-birth.