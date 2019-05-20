Someone Is Lusting For Evelyn Lozada’s Ex, And She’s Not Here For It

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
The drama within the Basketball Wives cast has already begun.
Veteran member of the franchise Evelyn Lozada recently took to her Instagram story to vent about a cast member communicating with her ex on the social media app. While she made it known that she was bothered by the gesture, she failed to specify who her new enemy is.
"You avoided me all season because you didn't want me to EXPOSE your lies, but you have the nerve to be on my sons father's page," she wrote. "FAMILY OVER EVERYTHING!!!!! You tried it chicken!"
Take a look, below:
Fans quickly found that the source of Lozada's rage is her on-screen nemesis, Tami Roman, who commented three rock hand emojis below one of Carl Crawford's latest posts promoting Megan Thee Stallion's latest album.
Crawford and Lozada split in 2017 and currently share a son together.
After catching wind of Lozada's elusive posts, Tami Roman took to The Shade Room to address her cast mate regarding the interaction, and she didn't hold back on the shade.
"At me next time Evelyn," she wrote. "For clarity I avoided you because you're toxic. Secondly, I liked something that came up on my explorer [sic] page of Meg the Stallion, who I support because she's from HTown. Thirst is you lurking on your ex's page reading comments. He's definitely moved on so should you."
Take a look at her savage clapback, below:
The drama for the next season of Basketball Wives is off to an early start.
(Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)
