Someone Is Lusting For Evelyn Lozada’s Ex, And She’s Not Here For It

The drama within the Basketball Wives cast has already begun.

Veteran member of the franchise Evelyn Lozada recently took to her Instagram story to vent about a cast member communicating with her ex on the social media app. While she made it known that she was bothered by the gesture, she failed to specify who her new enemy is.

"You avoided me all season because you didn't want me to EXPOSE your lies, but you have the nerve to be on my sons father's page," she wrote. "FAMILY OVER EVERYTHING!!!!! You tried it chicken!"

Take a look, below: