Cynthia Bailey's Boyfriend Mike Hill Has Folks Convinced He Proposed

Cynthia Bailey and her boyfriend Mike Hill have been teasing, for a while now, the prospect of getting married. Now, however, Hill's latest Instagram post has many believing that the two followed through with their wish. The couple is currently on vacation in Negril, Jamaica, attending a friend's wedding where Bailey is a bridesmaid. Did the nuptials put the couple in the mood to follow suit, though?

Having some couple fun, Bailey and Hill faced their fears and decided to go parasailing — an activity the Real Housewives of Atlanta star said she's never done because she's afraid of heights and water. While chronicling the moment that is sure to be one for the history books for them both, Hill mentioned "asking her and she said yes" in his Instagram caption. Of course, his clever wording has many wondering if he actually popped the question. Take a look, below:

That's not all. After the two landed on their boat from the ride, Bailey, with a huge smile, said via her Instagram Story, "I got a surprise up there that I was not expecting." While she did not specify exactly what she meant, folks are pretty convinced that he popped the question while they were in the sky. Neither of them has confirmed or denied the chatter surrounding their rumored engagement? But, we've got to say, if they prove to be true, that's a pretty incredible way to propose.