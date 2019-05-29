Former 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Rah Ali Loses Child After Premature Birth

Rah Ali, formerly of Love & Hip Hop, has reportedly suffered a heartbreaking loss.

According to TMZ, she lost her child after giving birth prematurely just five months into her pregnancy. The site reports that the baby only survived for a few minutes.

Sources close to Ali shared that her baby girl passed on Sunday, "almost immediately after the premature birth." The baby would have been full-term in the middle of October.

Ali was reportedly at her home on Sunday when her water broke, suddenly, and contractions began. She was immediately rushed to the hospital, but there was unfortunately nothing doctors could do to save her child.

Reports indicate that all of Rah’s previous doctors' visits showed no signs of complications with her pregnancy.

We send our heartfelt condolences to Rah Ali during this tough time, and wish her a speedy recovery.

