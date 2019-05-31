Report: 'Love & Hip Hop' Couple Lyrica Anderson And A1 Bentley Call It Quits

The two recently welcomed their first child together.

Published 15 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Another Love & Hip Hop couple has reportedly split.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, A1 Bentley and Lyrica Anderson from the Hollywood spin-off are separated.

The site reports that the two, who have been married for two years, allegedly split due to rumors of infidelity. While the details remain scarce at the moment, it is reported that A1 — real name Floyd Bentley — had an inappropriate relationship with Summer Bunni who will reportedly appear on the forthcoming season of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

Sources reportedly told the site that Anderson has already moved out of their family home and Bentley's alleged infidelity is set to unfold on the reality show.

The couple is yet to confirm the reported status of their relationship, but have unfollowed one another on Instagram and removed all photos of them together.

A1 and Lyrica wed in 2017 and recently welcomed a baby boy, Ocean Zion Bentley, in November 2018.

