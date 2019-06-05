Tami Roman Is Married, And She Kept It A Secret For A Long Time

Tami Roman is now a married woman. In fact, she has been for a minute now, but decided to keep the news private for nearly a year.

The Blast recently obtained court documents showing that the Basketball Wives star married her longtime boyfriend, Reggie Youngblood, in a Las Vegas ceremony.

The site reports that the couple obtained their marriage license on August 17, 2018, and tied the knot after a marriage certificate was issued that same day.

Roman and Youngblood have been together for some time and even appeared on the fifth season of Marriage Boot Camp together.

This marks Roman's second marriage. She was previously married to former NBA star Kenny Anderson from 1994 to 2001. The share two daughters together, Lyric and Jazz.

See the touching tribute Roman dedicated to her man, below: