Jada Pinkett-Smith Opens Up About Past 'Porn Addiction'

Jada Pinkett-Smith has used her Facebook series, Red Table Talk, to share some intimate details about her life that her fans would never know. In one of her most personal revelations yet, she opened up about a pornography addiction.

The conversation actually started with the actress' 18-year-old daughter, Willow, sharing what type of porn she prefers, specifying that she likes "the artistic," "expensive-looking stuff." Her blunt revelation inspired her mother to open up about her own experience.

"If I was still on my porn game, I'd be able to show you some good porn," she said. "'Cause back in the day, I had a little porn addiction, but I wasn't in a relationship when I had a porn addiction... believe it or not. Thank goodness."

Elaborating a bit more on her past "unhealthy relationship" with pornography, Jada touched on how it creates false expectations in intimate settings.

"I actually feel like I was using 'addiction' maybe a little lightly and now, maybe I'll say I had an unhealthy relationship to porn at one point in my life when I was trying to practice abstinence," she continued. "It was actually like feeling like an emptiness, at least you think it is, but it's actually not. And actually, reading some of the effects of pornography, like the idea that it really gives you false expectations, as far as sexual interactions."

The famously transparent family shared even more about their relationship with porn, with the Girls Trip star telling a story of how she found out Willow was exposed to it at the early age of 10.

"I remember the first time I went on Willow's Tumblr, she was 10 or 11, and she said, 'Mom,' she was like, 'I'm going to my Tumblr page, but as we're going to the Tumblr page, you're going to see a lot of stuff. It has nothing to do with me,'" she recalled. "So, I was like, 'OK.' So, she's just scrolling and scrolling, and when I tell you, I saw some of the most hardcore pornography. It was hardcore for you to be seeing at 11 years old."

Harkening back to what Willow said earlier, Jada added, "Wasn't nothing artistic about what I saw... I remember, graphically. I was like, 'Willow!' and she was like, 'Don't pay attention to it. We're getting to my page.' I was like, 'I can't believe kids are exposed to this on a daily basis.' I was profoundly disturbed!"

Bringing things full circle, Willow said that pornography didn't have a negative effect on her life at a young age because there was an open line of communication between her and her parents.

"Because I had you and daddy to actually have real conversations with, that stuff didn't really affect me because I knew," she told her mother. "I had a connection with people I could talk to about it. And knew what the reality of it was."

