Tamar Braxton Reacts To Explosive ‘Braxton Family Values’ Episode Showing Epic Fight Among The Sisters

Braxton Family Values fans are still talking about the explosive season finale. Aside from Traci Braxton's much-discussed outburst against her sisters, Tamar's behavior also left a lasting impression — and not for the best reasons.

Taking to social media on Friday, the "Love & War" singer attempted to defend her character, explaining to her followers that she was edited in a negative light on the WeTV reality show.

"I've been saying this for weeks," she tweeted. "Y'all know ain't NONE of that s**t happened that way!! I'm so glad it's over."