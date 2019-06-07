Tamar Braxton Reacts To Explosive ‘Braxton Family Values’ Episode Showing Epic Fight Among The Sisters

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Braxton Family Values fans are still talking about the explosive season finale. Aside from Traci Braxton's much-discussed outburst against her sisters, Tamar's behavior also left a lasting impression — and not for the best reasons.
Taking to social media on Friday, the "Love & War" singer attempted to defend her character, explaining to her followers that she was edited in a negative light on the WeTV reality show.
"I've been saying this for weeks," she tweeted. "Y'all know ain't NONE of that s**t happened that way!! I'm so glad it's over."
Taking her frustrations to her Instagram Story as well, Tamar reiterated her point by posting "#LIEZ," completed with eye-roll and middle finger emojis.
As fans likely saw during the episode, the singer grew visibly upset when her sister Trina's boyfriend proposed to her during Tamar's Napa Valley birthday trip. She stormed away from the table when Trina's boyfriend, Von, proposed.
She was also shown scolding her boyfriend, David Adefeso, for getting too familiar with her sisters' significant others.
