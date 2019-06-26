Former 'Love & Hip Hop' Star Benzino Arrested After Facing ‘Racial Harassment’

Benzino is in trouble with the law once again, and he's claiming — for a second time — that it's all due to "racial harassment."

According to TMZ, the ex-Love & Hip Hop star was recently arrested for failing to appear in court for a traffic violation. Before the police could cuff him, he reportedly said he believed he was busted solely because of the color of his skin.

Law enforcement states that he was parked in the middle of the street outside Atlanta on Saturday. Since his vehicle was causing an obstruction, blocking the street, the cops ran his plates and found that he was hit with a warrant in connection to being ticketed for no insurance back in April. He never showed up to court.

The police officer claimed he explained why he checked Benzino's tag and found the warrant. However, the former reality star was adamant that he was being racially profiled.

When another officer showed up to cuff Benzino, he reportedly began to hurl profanity and didn't stop until he was put behind bars.

On the ride to jail, Benzino allegedly kept complaining about "feeling faint," and eventually asked for a drink of water. The police told him he could get some at jail and called an ambulance to take a look at him upon once they arrived. He reportedly declined a trip to the hospital when medical workers offered.

That's not all — after he was taken inside the jail, he complained that his cuffs were too tight and were hurting his wrists. The police changed his cuffs and took photos of his wrists. The reality star was then turned over to jail personnel and booked for failure to appear and released.

This is not the first time Benzino has claimed to be the target of allegedly racist cops. In his January 2017 arrest, he made the same complaint and threatened to fight in court. He instead decided to cop a plea deal.