Jerrod Carmichael On His Sexuality: 'If You're Not Going To Accept Me, I'm Cool With That'

On The Carmichael Show, Jerrod Carmichael tackled many issues and situations relatable to the everyday American, and often, through a comedic lens.

In his own personal life though, he’s been more reserved, which is beginning to change as of late. During his HBO special Home Videos, Jerrod hinted at his sexuality and relayed that he has “hooked up” with men. Now, during an interview with on The Breakfast Club, specifically Charlamagne Tha God, he’s revealing even more.

After Charlamagne brought up his Home Videos comments, Carmichael began by touching on the conversation he had with his mother in coming out to her.

“I said it. It was a conversation with my mom. I said it, and ‘what else?'” he said. “Yeah, and I don’t want that to feel exploitative. ‘Home Videos’ shouldn’t feel that, it’s like we all playin’ and [if] we all naked in this thing – then, we’re all naked in the thing. And it’s my mom, and I was scared to see what she would think of it in that moment.”

Then, after Charlamagne asked about how the rest of his family felt about his sexuality, particularly older members, Jerrod mused that other people’s acceptance of him is on them and it doesn’t affect him negatively.

“Here’s the thing: I’m always gonna present things as honest as I can. I just accept that if you’re not gonna accept that – you’re not gonna accept me, you’re not gonna accept my work. I’m cool with that,” he said. “I’m cool with letting that go. I don’t think that that’s – in any way – a disruption to life, or to career, or to personal relationships that I care about…be free, my n***a…express what you’re feeling. Be you.”

