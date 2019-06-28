Willow Smith Opens Up About Self-Harm, And Her Words Will Break Your Heart

Willow Smith is known for getting candid about her life on her mother's Facebook series, Red Table Talk. Most recently, the young star expounded on a topic she touched on in one of the show's earliest episodes: self-harm.

Though she was raised in one of Hollywood's most famous and revered families, Willow didn't have a simple childhood.

In the newest issue of People magazine, the daughter of Will and Jada Pinkett-Smith explained that being thrust so early into the spotlight — around the time her hit single "Whip My Hair" was released — lead her to self-harm in the form of cutting.

"I was super young, and I had a dream, but all I really wanted to do was sing and I didn't equate that with all the business and the stress that ended up coming with it," she said. "

She credits science and spirituality with inspiring her to stop.

"I was like, 'This is pointless — my body is a temple,' and I completely stopped," she said. "It seems literally psychotic after a certain point because I had learned to see myself as worthy."

Red Table Talk viewers may recall that Willow first opened up about her past practice on the show in 2018. Though shocked by her initial revelation, the young scion's mother, Jada, told the publication that she was proud of her for sharing her story.

"I was so proud of her in that moment, especially for her to share it publicly," the Girls Trip star said. "I was really proud."

She added that Willow's brave transparency was intentional as she offered to edit her revelation out of the episode. The 18-year-old, however, wanted to keep it in so her story could help and empower others who may be experiencing a similar struggle.