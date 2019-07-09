Larsa Pippen Claims There Were 'Situations' Between Jordyn Woods And Tristan Thompson Prior To Infamous House Party

Larsa Pippen, longtime friend to the Kardashians, was the first person to tell the family of the drama between Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods. Now, with months passing since the viral scandal, she has more to say.

The socialite and former Real Housewives of Miami star spoke with Jason Lee on his podcast, Hollywood Unlocked [UNCENSORED], about the messy ordeal on June 24. She claimed that, though Woods has firmly denied having sex with Thompson during her interview on Red Table Talk, previous interactions she shared with the NBA star raised eyebrows within the family.

While recounting her initially breaking the news of Woods and Thompson's alleged hookup to the family, Pippen said Kim Kardashian refused to believe her at first, but her sister Kourtney did.

"I called Kim. She didn't believe me," she said. "She was like, 'No way. There's no way.' Then, we called Kourtney and Kourtney was like, 'Yeah, I believe it.'"

When asked to elaborate on why the prospect of the two messing around was so believable, she said, "Because there were other situations where [Jordyn and Tristan] were in the same room together and it was like, a weird feeling. And Kourtney was in that room."

The Kardashians recently wrapped the latest season of their E! reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where they went on a smear campaign against Woods in its last two episodes.

Pippen herself was dragged on social media for bullying Jordyn, with many pointing out her own history of infidelity. And she wasn’t the only one to take shots at Jordyn following the “incident” — Khloé put the entire blame on Jordyn while letting her baby’s father off the hook, and Kim threw some shade of her own in Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Meanwhile, Woods seems to have moved on with her life and career following her interview on Red Table Talk. Hopefully, the Kardashians and their friends can do the same.