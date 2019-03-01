Twitter Fingers!: Khloe Kardashian Immediately Hits Back At Jordyn Woods And Offers Defense For Tristan Thompson After Red Table Talk

Well, by now, we've all heard Jordyn Wood's version of events in regard to the salacious Tristan Thompson affair.

According to Jordyn, who appeared on Red Table Talk today with her good family friend, Jada Pinkett Smith, the whole thing has been fabricated and been blown way out of proportion by social media and the rumor mill.

Jordyn claims to have kissed Tristan and nothing more. She lied about it to Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner but eventually tried to make it right.

It looks like, Khloe, along with the rest of the world was watching and six minutes after the 30-minute interview went live, she tweeted her version of events, directly calling Jordyn a liar and even suggesting that she is the reason Tristan and Khloe are no longer together.