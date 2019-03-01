Twitter Fingers!: Khloe Kardashian Immediately Hits Back At Jordyn Woods And Offers Defense For Tristan Thompson After Red Table Talk

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Well, by now, we've all heard Jordyn Wood's version of events in regard to the salacious Tristan Thompson affair.
According to Jordyn, who appeared on Red Table Talk today with her good family friend, Jada Pinkett Smith, the whole thing has been fabricated and been blown way out of proportion by social media and the rumor mill.
Jordyn claims to have kissed Tristan and nothing more. She lied about it to Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner but eventually tried to make it right.
It looks like, Khloe, along with the rest of the world was watching and six minutes after the 30-minute interview went live, she tweeted her version of events, directly calling Jordyn a liar and even suggesting that she is the reason Tristan and Khloe are no longer together.
See what Khloe tweeted:
This savage assesment eviscerates everything Jordyn confessed and further implicates Jordyn as a guilty party.
Twitter users were quick to notice, though, that none of the animosity in this delicate matter is directed at Tristan Thompson, who aside from a deleted tweet early last week that read : FAKE NEWS, has said nothing at all.
It seems like Khloe wanted to address this too, tweeting about ten minutes later:
Look's like Tristan's status as True's daddy is currently his saving grace. However, it would be nice to know what some of these "private" conversations were about. I guess we will have to tune into the new season of KUWTK to find out.
