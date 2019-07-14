Jaden Smith Opened A Vegan Food Truck For Los Angeles’ Homeless

Jaden Smith is proving that he’s just as much an activist as he is a musician.

In March, Smith brought a water filtration system to Flint, Michigan, and now, he’s using his resources and platform to give a healthy helping hand to homeless people in Los Angeles.

Jaden reportedly purchased a food truck and transformed it into his restaurant “I Love You.” The truck provides free vegan meals to those dealing with food insecurity.

The first pop-up took place on Jaden’s 21st birthday on Skid Row as he personally handed out food to those in need. He also plans to open up more locations in order to serve more people.

“The @ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Movement That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free,” he posted on Instagram. “Today We Launched Our First One Day Food Truck Pop-Up in Downtown LA. Keep A Look Out Because This Is The First Of Many #JADENinc.”