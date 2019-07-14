Jaden Smith Opened A Vegan Food Truck For Los Angeles’ Homeless

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Jaden Smith is proving that he’s just as much an activist as he is a musician.
In March, Smith brought a water filtration system to Flint, Michigan, and now, he’s using his resources and platform to give a healthy helping hand to homeless people in Los Angeles.
Jaden reportedly purchased a food truck and transformed it into his restaurant “I Love You.” The truck provides free vegan meals to those dealing with food insecurity.
The first pop-up took place on Jaden’s 21st birthday on Skid Row as he personally handed out food to those in need. He also plans to open up more locations in order to serve more people.
“The @ILoveYouRestaurant Is A Movement That Is All About Giving People What They Deserve, Healthy, Vegan Food For Free,” he posted on Instagram. “Today We Launched Our First One Day Food Truck Pop-Up in Downtown LA. Keep A Look Out Because This Is The First Of Many #JADENinc.”
Charitable endeavors like Smith’s are desperately needed. Los Angeles has a homeless population of approximately 50,000, according to the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.
Jada Pinkett Smith posted a touching tribute to her son in honor of his birthday and new charity, calling him her “tangible joy.”
After my first trimester... being pregnant with you were some of the happiest moments of my life. You were tangible joy. When you were born you became my first experience of tangible love. You have taught me so much about love and kindness. You have been a powerful teacher in my life. I feel so blessed you chose me to be your mom. Happy 21st to one of my dearest treasures. I love you Jaden✨
Musically, Jaden Smith released his latest album titled ERYS on July 4 and is slated to hit the road with Tyler, The Creator for a tour. On the acting front, he’s set to play a young Kanye West in the rapper’s upcoming TV show, Omniverse, currently in development on Showtime.
Shout to Jaden for doing big things but continuing to give back.
