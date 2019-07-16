Kylie Jenner Pens Open Letter About ‘Losing Friends’ After Jordyn Woods Scandal

Kylie Jenner is opening up to her fans about her struggles with anxiety and adjusting to fame. In doing so, she briefly shared how she's coped with her dissolved friendship with former bestie Jordyn Woods.

In the caption of a photo of her herself on a Turks and Caicos beach, the beauty mogul detailed her emotional year, which included losing her best friend after an alleged cheating scandal with Khloé Kardashian's ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

"I'm proud of myself, my heart, and my strength," she wrote. "Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn't normal. I've lost friends along the way and I've lost myself too sometimes."

She added that she coped with these "losses" by reminding herself of something near and dear to her.

"My first tattoo was 'sanity' to remind myself everyday to keep it," she continued. "I've struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby I dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like I had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I'm human. My life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface."

She left her followers with these words: "Be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go."

Read her full caption, below: