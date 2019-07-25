Mo'Nique Admits She Was 'Hurt' After Whoopi Goldberg Told Her How Much She Makes On 'The View'

Mo'Nique's history with Whoopi Goldberg has not been the most positive, and most recently, the actress/comedian has opened up about a conversation she and the The View moderator had that brought her to tears.

As previously reported, the two first got into it over Mo'Nique's campaign for her fans to boycott Netflix after they reportedly low-balled her as a Black, female comic with a $500,000 offer for a comedy special. Mo'Nique's counterparts, Amy Schumer, Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock were offered $13 million and $20 million (both Chappelle and Rock were offered the same amount), respectively.

Though Mo'Nique and Goldberg shared differing stances on this issue, it was the Sister Act star's The View salary that most recently caused her to break down. The comedienne told Comedy Hype that they had a conversation backstage at the show and things got emotional.

"When I get Whoopi Goldberg on the flip saying, 'F**k them little ones coming behind you. You better give a d**m about you,' that crushed me that day in her dressing room," she said. "Because Whoopi Goldberg told me the salary she makes from The View, and that hurt my feelings. You've been there for 10 years and you accept them paying you that? And you're telling me, 'Don't worry about the little ones coming up?' D**m if I ain't gotta be worried about you too. Because you accept that salary, it makes it hard for me. And how hard do you think it's gonna make for the one who ain't here yet, because you accept that salary?"

She added that Goldberg kept stressing that she not be concerned with the women coming up behind her, which Mo'Nique claimed made her uneasy.

"To stand in my sister's dressing room, and she says to me, 'You can't be worried about the one coming up.' What if Moms Mabley didn't worry about you?" she said. "What if those ones didn't make it better for us? So, I tried not to take it personal, but it's personal. Because these are the women I look to. So, I don't want the little girl who's not here yet... or a little girl down the street at the juice bar... I don't want her to walk away and say, 'That ain't who I thought she was.'"

Watch the full interview, below: