Wendy Williams Breaks Down Explaining Why She’s Holding Onto One Thing From Her Marriage

Wendy Williams is currently in the middle of divorcing her husband of 21 years, Kevin Hunter. Since announcing the news, the talk show host has not discussed her decision publicly outside of her morning talk show. During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's The Karen Hunter Show, however, she decided to open up and made an emotional revelation that may shock many.

During the sit-down interview, Williams explained that she is "going through a situation" with her family and quickly burst into tears. When asked if there was any chance of her and Hunter reconciling, she gave a direct response.

"No, don't ask! No!" she said. "Girl, no. Don't ask. I know what you're saying, but my family is good, and we'll always be family."

The host went on to ask if the gossip queen intended on changing her last name on her financial accounts once her divorce is finalized. Williams made it clear that she plans to keep things the way they are.

"No, my name is Wendy Hunter," she said. "That's my son's name and you can't take away 20 [years]... Don't make me cry."

Take a look at the clip, below: