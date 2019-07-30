Mary J. Blige’s Reason For Starring In ‘Power’ Spinoff Is Real AF

Fans of the popular Starz series Power have known for months now that the drama is officially ending. However, the story of Ghost and the show's supporting characters aren't over for good.

Power's creator, Courtney Kemp, recently said that she's signed a three-year deal with Starz' parent company Lionsgate to create spinoffs of the series, and the first major casting in the inaugural one has been announced.

According to Deadline, Mary J. Blige will star in Power Book II: Ghost, which is currently in pre-production.

"Today, we are pleased to announce that we are in pre-production on the first of what we know will be a collection of series inspired by the dynamic world of Power," Kemp said at a panel discussion at the Television Critics Association. "Power Book II: Ghost will continue the journey of some of Power's most controversial characters."

During the panel discussion, Blige, who received an Oscar nomination for her performance in 2017's Mudbound, said she was thrilled to join the forthcoming series and is able to relate to the characters for a specific reason.

"This is probably going to be the most exciting thing that will happen to me this year," she said. "I've known so many Tashas, I've known so many Ghosts. I've dated so many Ghosts. I'm a huge fan for life, and I'm so grateful to be a part of it."

Ahead of Mary's debut, fans of the flagship series can catch its season six premiere on August 25 on Starz.