'Love & Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Catches Major Break In Assault Case

As previously reported , the reality star was accused of assaulting a woman identified as Dina Khalil West . Taylor reportedly scratched West's neck and threw a cell phone at her head during a June 14 altercation.

Love & Hip Hop: New York cast member Brittney Taylor reportedly just scored a personal win in connection to the misdemeanor assault charges made against her.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, however, Taylor recently caught a major break as she is reportedly close to getting those charges dropped under the condition that she does not get into any more legal trouble in the next six months. Once she proves she can stay on the straight and narrow, all charges will be dropped.

Despite this, a judge reportedly granted West a restraining order against Taylor, requiring the reality star to stay away from West and surrender her firearms. It will remain in effect until December 14.

This isn't the only alleged altercation Taylor has been involved in. She made headlines in April after claiming her LHHNY co-star Remy Ma assaulted her.