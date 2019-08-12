'Love & Hip Hop' Star Brittney Taylor Catches Major Break In Assault Case

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Brittney Taylor attends Beautycon Festival New York 2019 at Jacob Javits Center on April 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Beautycon)

She’ll have to give up one major thing, though.

Written by Moriba Cummings

Love & Hip Hop: New York cast member Brittney Taylor reportedly just scored a personal win in connection to the misdemeanor assault charges made against her. 

As previously reported, the reality star was accused of assaulting a woman identified as Dina Khalil West. Taylor reportedly scratched West's neck and threw a cell phone at her head during a June 14 altercation.

According to theJasmineBRAND.com, however, Taylor recently caught a major break as she is reportedly close to getting those charges dropped under the condition that she does not get into any more legal trouble in the next six months. Once she proves she can stay on the straight and narrow, all charges will be dropped.

Despite this, a judge reportedly granted West a restraining order against Taylor, requiring the reality star to stay away from West and surrender her firearms. It will remain in effect until December 14.

This isn't the only alleged altercation Taylor has been involved in. She made headlines in April after claiming her LHHNY co-star Remy Ma assaulted her.

(Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Beautycon)

