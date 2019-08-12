Report: Porsha Williams And Her Ex-Fiancé Reconcile And Renew Proposal After Nasty Breakup

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA PORSHA'S HAVING A BABY -- Pictured: (l-r) Porsha Williams, Dennis McKinley -- (Photo by: Annette Brown/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank)

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star and Dennis McKinley are back on.

Published 16 hours ago

Written by Moriba Cummings

Porsha Williams and her baby's father, Dennis McKinley, are reportedly back together after a brief breakup, and the two reportedly reconciled in a pretty major way.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star confirmed they were back on in a recent episode of Dish Nation.

"We're taking it one day at a time and we're working on it," she said.

RELATED: Porsha Williams And Dennis McKinley Have Split

Radar Online further reports that Dennis was at Porsha's side during the cast trip to Toronto for Caribana. Sources close to the reality starlet revealed that a reconciliation in a form of a re-proposal will be taped at her house this week. It will reportedly air on the next season of the Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Toronto social columnist Shinan Govani claimed Dennis surprised Porsha during a party and asked for her hand in marriage, once again.

According to insiders close to the mother of one, he reportedly proposed with "the same ring as before, but she is happy to have it back and be wearing it again."

(Photo: Annette Brown/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

