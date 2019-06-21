Report: Porsha Williams And Dennis McKinley Have Split

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams and her fiancé, Dennis McKinley, have reportedly broken up just eight months after getting engaged.

While neither party has addressed the news, Page Six received confirmation from sources close to RHOA that revealed "They are no longer engaged is the story we're covering for the show."

As avid viewers of the Bravo series know, Williams, 37, began dating McKinley, 38, in early 2018, and became pregnant with their first child in September of that year. A month after that, McKinley asked for her hand in marriage with a 13-carat diamond ring. The couple also welcomed their daughter, Pilar Jhena, in March of this year.

Three months after Pilar's birth, however, Williams and McKinley reportedly began to have some relationship issues after McKinley was accused of having an affair with WAGS Atlanta star Sincerely Ward. Both Ward and McKinley denied the allegation and claim they've never even met.

Both Williams and McKinley have since unfollowed one another on social media.