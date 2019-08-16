Wendy Williams Posts Another Coupled-Up Photo With A Bearded Mystery Man

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
It's no secret that Wendy Williams is enjoying her new life as a single woman, and she's been showing just how much she loves the "new her" on Instagram. But just because she's no longer married doesn't mean she's been lonely this summer. The talk show queen has shown off a string of suitors on social media, making it clear that she's back on the market after a painful and embarrassing split from her ex, Kevin Hunter, earlier this year.
Most recently, she posted a photo with a bearded mystery man that has some fans wondering if she's newly coupled up. She didn't provide any clues in the photo caption but did say that she will be returning to the daytime talk show circuit in exactly one month. Do we have to wait for Hot Topics to find out more about her love life?
"Summer is FUN, but I'm ready for US to get BACK together, September 16th," she wrote, alerting her dedicated followers of her imminent return. "I love you for watching."
Williams filed for divorce in April 2019 after news became public of her husband's infidelity and that he had a child out of wedlock. She also spent some time in a sober living facility earlier this year, seeking treatment for a prior substance abuse issue.
Regardless of who is on her arm — or popping up in her pics — we're glad to see Wendy looking healthy and happy.
