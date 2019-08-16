Wendy Williams Posts Another Coupled-Up Photo With A Bearded Mystery Man

It's no secret that Wendy Williams is enjoying her new life as a single woman, and she's been showing just how much she loves the "new her" on Instagram. But just because she's no longer married doesn't mean she's been lonely this summer. The talk show queen has shown off a string of suitors on social media, making it clear that she's back on the market after a painful and embarrassing split from her ex, Kevin Hunter, earlier this year.

Most recently, she posted a photo with a bearded mystery man that has some fans wondering if she's newly coupled up. She didn't provide any clues in the photo caption but did say that she will be returning to the daytime talk show circuit in exactly one month. Do we have to wait for Hot Topics to find out more about her love life?