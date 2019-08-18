Wendy Williams Turns Up In NYC With Her Son, Kevin Jr., For His 19th Birthday

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
On Saturday (Aug. 17), Wendy Williams hopped on social media with an adorable birthday shout out for her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.
Photographed partying it up in a trendy New York City venue, Wendy could be seen happily planting a kiss on her only son’s cheek, who just turned 19.
“Happy 19th birthday to my son,” the 55-year-old talk show host captioned the IG photo.
It has been quite a year for Kevin Jr. who was cleared of assault charges after allegedly getting into a physical fight with his dad, Kevin Hunter Sr.
Since news broke that there was trouble in paradise for his parents, Kevin Jr. hasn’t missed a moment to be by his mother’s side, so it only made sense he spent his birthday weekend partying it up with his mom.
What a lovely way to celebrate a birthday milestone. Happy birthday, Kevin Jr.!
(Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)
