Wendy Williams Turns Up In NYC With Her Son, Kevin Jr., For His 19th Birthday

Kevin Hunter, Wendy Williams, and son Kevin Hunter Jr at Planet Hollywood on July 11, 2017 in New York City.

Take a look at her adorable birthday shout-out.

Published Yesterday

Written by Tweety Elitou

On Saturday (Aug. 17), Wendy Williams hopped on social media with an adorable birthday shout out for her son, Kevin Hunter Jr.

Photographed partying it up in a trendy New York City venue, Wendy could be seen happily planting a kiss on her only son’s cheek, who just turned 19.

“Happy 19th birthday to my son,” the 55-year-old talk show host captioned the IG photo.

It has been quite a year for Kevin Jr. who was cleared of assault charges after allegedly getting into a physical fight with his dad, Kevin Hunter Sr.

Since news broke that there was trouble in paradise for his parents, Kevin Jr. hasn’t missed a moment to be by his mother’s side, so it only made sense he spent his birthday weekend partying it up with his mom.

What a lovely way to celebrate a birthday milestone. Happy birthday, Kevin Jr.!

(Photo: Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

