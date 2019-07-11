A Decision Has Been Made in Wendy Williams' Son's Assault Case

Wendy Williams has had her fair share of challenges lately. After filing for divorce from her husband, Kevin Hunter, the talk show maven found her name in headlines once more after their son, Kevin Jr., allegedly got into a physical altercation with his father. It appears, though, as things ultimately turned out in his favor.

According to People, after pleading not guilty on June 25 to allegedly assaulting his dad, the 18-year-old now has a clean slate as the simple assault case has been dropped.

Both men reportedly appeared in a New Jersey courtroom on Tuesday (July 9) where the prosecutor said, after speaking with Hunter Sr., that he decided to no longer pursue the case.

"Obviously, we have real criminals in West Orange [New Jersey] to deal with," he said. "We don't need our offices dealing with family squabbles."

This all comes months after Williams filed for divorce from Hunter after allegedly learning that he fathered a child with his reported mistress. She was reportedly absent from the courtroom when the charges against their son were dropped, as she was taping her daytime talk show.