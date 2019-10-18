Will Smith Admits There’s One Movie Role He Shouldn’t Have Taken

Made You Look: During The Rise Of Hip Hop's Most Extravagant Era, A New Star Was Born — The Video Vixen | VIXEN.
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
Will Smith has no shame when it comes to admitting regrets from his younger days, even if they're career related.
During a recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote his new sci-fi thriller, Gemini Man, the actor was asked if there is any advice he would offer to "Young Will." While it took some thinking to get there, he was definite in his response.
"There's a certain naiveté to youth that is powerful, right? When you don't know something," he said. "Like, not knowing can be a real power, 'cause... you're aggressive. So, I feel like I would ask my young self for advice."
After taking the philosophical route, Smith, from the look on his face, seemed to have an epiphany and admitted that he actually regrets doing the 1999 steampunk-western-action-comedy film Wild, Wild West.
"I just thought of something I would tell myself," he said with a smile. "I would go, 'Hey man, don't do Wild, Wild West!' I would say, 'Dude, do Neo! Do Neo!' 'Cause I got offered The Matrix."
Take a look at the hilarious clip, below:
Back in February 2019, Smith explained in a YouTube video that he turned down the Matrix leading role because he simply didn't understand what it was about and did not want to be typecast as the "alien movie guy." He was offered the role fresh off of his stints in the sci-fi films Independence Day and Men in Black.
He first talked about turning down the iconic role in an early 2000s interview where he explained, "I didn't get it when I read it."
(Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)
TRENDING IN CELEBS
Every music video needs a leading lady, and these stars didn't come cheap.
We spent a year asking the biggest names in Hollywood what makes a performance Oscar-worthy. Watch as Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Barry Jenkins and more share their opinions on winning the coveted award.
COMMENTS